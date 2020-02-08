Tractor catches fire: The Record for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:31 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident at North Fourth Street and West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.
8:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a crash with unknown injuries at Mount Werner Circle and Mount Werner Road.
9:48 a.m. Deputies were called about skiers that crashed into one another at Steamboat Resort.
10:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a woman in labor at mile marker 113 along U.S. Highway 40.
11:46 a.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a tractor that caught fire on a ranch in the 29400 block of Elk View Drive. No one was harmed.
3:50 p.m. Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the Knoll Lot at Steamboat Resort.
4:19 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a liquor store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
7:16 p.m. Deputies received a report of a missing person last seen at Steamboat Resort.
Total incidents: 75
- Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
