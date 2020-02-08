Tractor catches fire: The Record for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

3:31 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident at North Fourth Street and West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

8:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a crash with unknown injuries at Mount Werner Circle and Mount Werner Road.

9:48 a.m. Deputies were called about skiers that crashed into one another at Steamboat Resort.

10:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a woman in labor at mile marker 113 along U.S. Highway 40.

11:46 a.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a tractor that caught fire on a ranch in the 29400 block of Elk View Drive. No one was harmed.

3:50 p.m. Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the Knoll Lot at Steamboat Resort.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

4:19 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a liquor store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

7:16 p.m. Deputies received a report of a missing person last seen at Steamboat Resort.

Total incidents: 75

Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.