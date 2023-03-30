Tracking by Apple AirTag leads to felony charges for Steamboat resident

A Steamboat man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly placed an Apple AirTag tracking device in his partner’s car.

Kegan Wisniewski, 36, of Steamboat Springs is charged with felony stalking. The affidavit for his arrest says Steamboat Springs police were dispatched to a report of a suspicious incident at 8 p.m. Monday, March 27, and the reporting party told officers she had been notified by her iPhone there was an Apple AirTag tracking her.

Her phone reportedly showed the AirTag’s tracking pattern, in addition to alerting her that she was being tracked, and showed every place she had been in Steamboat that day.

According to the affidavit, the AirTag was first detected at 8 a.m. Monday morning and provided information about the owner of the AirTag, including a phone number that matched Wisniewski’s.

The affidavit says the reporting party searched her vehicle after receiving the tracking notification and found the AirTag under the floor mat in the backseats. Police seized the AirTag for evidence.

While transporting the AirTag to the police station, the police officer received the same tracking notification on his iPhone that the reporting party received. The affidavit says the reporting party told police she had never granted anyone permission to put an AirTag in her car.

According to the affidavit, Wisniewski confirmed he had put the tracker in the car a week beforehand but he “forgot” about it. Wisniewski admitted to knowing it was illegal to track someone, and he did not appear surprised that his actions resulted in his arrest, the affidavit said.

He is scheduled to be in court Tuesday, April 4, for a bond appearance.

