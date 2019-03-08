Town of Oak Creek receives GOCo grant for Coal Miners’ Bucket Park upgrades

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The town of Oak Creek has been awarded a $42,472 Great Outdoors Colorado grant to make improvements at Coal Miners' Bucket Park, which is an extension of the Tracks and Trails Museum.

The project will build a trailhead for the park's Noon Whistle Trail, which is currently difficult to access. It is the only trail that connects to the town's main street, and the presence of a formal trailhead will significantly increase the number of users, according to a news release.

Other planned enhancements include improving Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, adding electricity and an underground irrigation system, making room for open space with a picnic table and updating landscaping around the park. The picnic area will be the first of its kind in Oak Creek, and planting trees and shrubs will add much-needed shade to the space.

The park is located within a 10-minute walk to the local schools and library, and within a 15-minute walk to the community's residential neighborhoods. These park updates have been a part of the town's recreation master plan since 2014.

Work on this project is set to begin after the park's retaining wall is completed, which will resume in the spring. All updates should be completed by summer 2020.

To date, GOCo has invested $55.4 million in projects in Routt County and has conserved more than 62,000 acres of land there.