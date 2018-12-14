Town of Hayden selects new trash hauling company

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Aces High has been selected as the Town of Hayden's new trash and recycle collector. The company will be delivering new containers to property owners during the week of Dec. 17.

Waste Management will provide final trash and recycling collection on Wednesday, Dec. 26. Hayden residents are asked to place their Waste Management trash containers at the curb at 7 a.m. that day so they can be collected after they have been emptied.