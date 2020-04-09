Town hall panel Friday will focus on COVID-19 medical preparedness

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs has set up tents outside the emergency department that will act as a triage area for patients displaying symptoms related to COVID-19. The new triage station is not yet open.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Local health care and emergency medical professionals will participate in a virtual panel discussion Friday to address questions about COVID-19 medical preparedness in Routt County.

The town hall panel, previously held inside Steamboat City Hall, is now being conducted virtually in response to the stay-at-home order and the recommendations that all people wear protective masks. This is the ninth panel that has been held since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

The series is sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County in partnership with Steamboat Pilot & Today.

The virtual discussion starts at 10:30 a.m. and panelists include: Soniya Fidler, president of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center; Steamboat Springs Deputy Fire Chief Chuck Cerasoli; Dr. Jesse Sandhu with Steamboat Emergency Center; and Dr. Jennifer Kempers with Yampa Valley Medical Associates.

Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.

The next virtual town hall panel will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Readers can send questions to news@steamboatpilot.com or covid@steamboatsprings.net.