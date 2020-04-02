Town hall panel to focus on local resources offered by local nonprofits to help in the time of COVID-19

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Several leaders of Routt County nonprofit organizations will participate in a panel discussion Friday to address questions about COVID-19 impacts and how people can find local resources for help.

The virtual discussion starts at 10:30 a.m. and features Kate Nowak, executive director of United Way of Routt County; Jason Peasley, executive director of the Yampa Valley Housing Authority; Sue Fegelein, executive director of LiftUp of Routt County; and Stephanie Monahan, executive director of The Health Partnership. The panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County in partnership with the Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” The panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.

This will be the final panel hosted from Steamboat Springs Centennial Hall. All future panels, held Tuesdays and Fridays, will be held virtually via Zoom.