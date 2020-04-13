Town hall panel looks at stay-at-home activities for kids

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Representatives from several local organizations will participate in a virtual panel discussion Tuesday to address questions about virtual programming that is being offered in the community to help keep kids active at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town hall panel is conducted virtually and it is the 10th panel that has been held since the COVID-19 outbreak began. The series is sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County in partnership with Steamboat Pilot & Today.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and panelists include: Sarah Kostin with Bud Werner Memorial Library; Celina Taylor with Steamboat Arts Academy; Sylvie Piquet with Steamboat Creates; and Alexis Wolf with Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation.

Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.

The next virtual town hall panel will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Readers can send questions to news@steamboatpilot.com or covid@steamboatsprings.net.