Town Challenge to host series kickoff party Thursday night

The Town Challenge season kickoff party is being held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at Mountain Tap Brewery.

Racers will have the opportunity to socialize, purchase season passes, learn more about this season’s schedule and hear about upgrades and changes being made this summer.

The season pass will offer entry to all five races this season at a discounted rate. Those who purchase the pass at the kickoff party will receive an additional $5 discount and enter a sweepstakes to win an Emerald Mountain Epic race entry.

New for the 2023 season will be the bring-a-buddy discount where racers will receive a $5 dollar deduction off the price of the season pass for bringing a first-time or never-ever racer to the kickoff.

The brewery will offer food and beverage specials for racers and additional information on the upcoming season can be found at TownChallenge.com .