Town Challenge schedule to include race in Oak Creek
Series kicks off with party on Thursday, May 19
The Steamboat Springs Town Challenge Mountain Bike Series is back.
The annual race series is kicking off with a party at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at Mountain Tap Brewery where people can purchase a season pass at a discounted rate and take advantage of food and drink specials.
The 2022 series starts with the Marabou XC on June 1, followed by the Emerald Envy on June 22. Permit pending, the series will travel south to compete at the Oak Creek Mountain Park on July 13, then move back to Steamboat for the Emerald Mountain Mini Epic on July 27. From there, competitors will be challenged with the Buff Pass Burner on Aug. 10 before concluding the series on Aug. 17 with a free community ride at Howelsen Hill.
For more information visit http://www.townchallenge.com.
