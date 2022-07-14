Results: Town Challenge – Oak Creek Circuit
Wednesday, July 13
KIDS A DIVISION
Girls: 1. Sydney Soard, 31:18.
Boys — 1. Oliver Nylen, 33:57; 2. Jayden Hargis, 36:20; 3. Andrew Weinman, 39:48; 4. Ryder Robinson, 40:39.
KIDS B DIVISION
Girls — 1. Joselynne Rivera Mendoza, 31:33; 2. Nicole Herrera, 41:31; 3. Victoria Santos Reyna, 42:27; 4. Sarahi Hernandez, 43:16; 5. Vanessa Avitia Perez, 45:21.
Boys — 1. Henry Nylen, 33:53.
THE CYCLE EFFECT
Girls — 1. Maimouna Geppert, 25:37; 2. Ailany Escarcega, 28:44; 3. Celeste Baca, 29:24; 4. Natalia Calderon, 30:36; 5. Coumba Geppert, 31:01; 6. Stacey Martinez, 31:45.
NOVICE
Boys — 1. Ryan Montgomery, 35:15; 2. Ian McLarney, 39:52; 3. Quinn Dressen, 40:58; 4. Oscar Libin, 47:21; 5. Edward Gibson, 1:00:05.
SPORT
Male 16-18 — 1. Axton Juneau, 1:49:52.
Male 19-34 — 1. Ben Wharton, 1:19:04.
Female 35-plus — 1. Jenny Carey, 1:53:21.
Male 35-49 — 1. Matthew Jacquart, 1:18:59; 2. Alejandro Miranda, 1:19:26; 3. Tore Johnston, 1:24:12.
Male 50-plus — 1. Vance Fulton, 1:26:03; 2. Bass Boyd, 1:30:00.
EXPERT
Male 19-34 — 1. Jace Rabesa, 1:45:31; 2. Riley Markel, 1:48:51.
Male 35-49 — 1. Preston Housel, 1:35:00; 2. Troy Grignon, 1:35:06; 3. Ben Beall, 1:42:37; 4. Joshua Welch, 1:52:30.
Male 50-plus — 1. Chris Mitchell, 1:44:56; 2. PJ Wharton, 1:45:38.
SINGLESPEED
Male 19-plus — 1. Eddie Rogers, 1:34:38.
PRO/OPEN
Female 19-plus — 1. Sarah Horen, 1:59:26; 2. Helen Beall, 2:10:05.
Male 19-plus — 1. Ian Caragol, 1:39:21; 2. Alexander Pond, 1:43:25; 3. Barkley Robinson, 1:43:25; 4. Jeff Minotto, 1:46:41; 5. Ben Glassmeyer 1:54:33.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User