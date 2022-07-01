Tour de Steamboat returns Saturday, July 16

The annual bicycle event, Tour de Steamboat, returns on Saturday, July 16. There are five routes to choose from, all of which start and end at the Howelsen Hill/Olympian Hall parking lot. All rides will begin at 7 a.m. led by a State Patrol team.

Three of the five routes will take place on the road with distances of 20, 46, and 66 miles. The other two routes will be gravel rides of 50 miles and 100 miles.

All proceeds from the event will benefit four Yampa Valley non-profits. For more information or to register for the event, go to tourdesteamboat.com .

