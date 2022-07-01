Tour de Steamboat returns Saturday, July 16
The annual bicycle event, Tour de Steamboat, returns on Saturday, July 16. There are five routes to choose from, all of which start and end at the Howelsen Hill/Olympian Hall parking lot. All rides will begin at 7 a.m. led by a State Patrol team.
Three of the five routes will take place on the road with distances of 20, 46, and 66 miles. The other two routes will be gravel rides of 50 miles and 100 miles.
All proceeds from the event will benefit four Yampa Valley non-profits. For more information or to register for the event, go to tourdesteamboat.com.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User