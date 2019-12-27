Tour de Steamboat registration opens

Cyclists ride by Stagecoach Reservoir during the Tour de Steamboat on Saturday, July 20.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Tour de Steamboat is months away, but if cyclists are wanting to participate in this popular ride, they should register right away.

Former riders can register early, on Jan. 11, 2020, at a discounted price. For everyone else, Jan. 13, 2020, is the day to sign up for one of the five routes for the 2020 race on July 18. All race information and registration can be found at the race website.

The cost to register for the race will first rise on June 1 and will increase as the ride approaches.

The routes vary in mileage and difficulty, ranging from 26 to 116 miles, including a 100-mile gravel route.

Registration includes an entry in a drawing to win three prizes, post-ride barbecue, a free beer in the micro-brew garden, a swag bag and full support along all rides.