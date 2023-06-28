Tour de Steamboat registration available at a cheaper rate through Friday
Steamboat Springs’ annual non-competitive cycling event, Tour de Steamboat, returns to town July 15.
The races take participants through scenic areas of Routt County including Rabbit Ears Pass, Gore Pass, Lynx Pass, Stagecoach Reservoir and more.
The event, which ranges from 20- to 100-mile cycling tracks, still is offering lower registration fees through Friday where participants can save up to $20 depending on the race. Limited spots are available. Registration can be done through the event website, tourdesteamboat.com.
Registration fees go directly to local nonprofits including Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, REPS, South Routt Recreation Association and Partners Mentoring Youth in Routt County.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
