‘Tough, tough, tough’: Steamboat qualifies 2 runners for state meet

The Steamboat Springs boys take off from the start line at the 4A Region 1 meet on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Courtesy Lisa Renee Tumminello

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — At the beginning of the season, Steamboat Springs High School cross country head coach Lisa Renee Tumminello said she thinks 2019 could be the year both the girls and boys qualify for state as a team.

To make that hope a reality, the teams had to finish fourth or higher at the 4A Region 1 meet on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Grand Junction.

Unfortunately for the Sailors, in what Tumminello describes as one of the most competitive regions, the girls finished seventh and the boys earned ninth. This is the first time since 2012 that the girls haven’t qualified for the state meet as a team.

“It was unbelievable, the gentleman’s race, how tight it was between fifth and ninth place,” Tumminello said. “We were surprised watching the race unfold that our gentlemen would be in ninth. It was tough, tough, tough competition.”

Battle Mountain won the boys side, with 66 points, and the girls, with 52.

Junior Jaydon Fryer earned the highest finish among the Sailors, taking 10th with a time of 15 minutes, 58.9 seconds. Senior Maggi Congdon paced the girls, finishing 11th with a time of 18:30.12. The two are the only Sailors who finished in the top 15 to qualify for the state meet in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Oct. 26.

On the girls side of the competition, there was a big gap between Congdon and the next Sailors runner. Sophomore Courtney Vargas took 49th, while Grace Drobek, Emily Craig and Ella Chapman finished 58th, 59th and 60th, respectively.

“Our ladies had a strong midpack presence,” Tumminello said. “But, a couple of our top varsity ladies, they weren’t racing where they typically would be in the past. Part of what we attributed to both races, is it’s a lot warmer there. It still was very warm and maybe even hot to the Steamboat athletes. … That’s always just a different stimuli, getting on a bus and being on a bus for 4 1/2 hours, getting out and having to have your race legs.”

Still, Tumminello said even if all her athletes came away with personal-best times, it still would have been a challenge to qualify among the stiff competition.

The boys had two more runners in the top 25. Sophomore Bowden Tumminello earned 18th with a time of 16:34.32. Meanwhile, junior Sumner Cotton crossed the line in 16:45.39, good for 25th.

Thomas Lewer finished 47th, clocking in at 17:22.17, while the rest of Sailors boys missed the top 50.

The future is bright though, as the top three boys will return next year. The girls will lose Congdon and Drobek, but return many more.

“We have looked at this entire year as a developmental season,” Tumminello said. “The last two years, we’ve graduated some really strong seniors who were part of that core five that were our scoring ladies. We just feel so positive about this developing team that we have. It just can’t be every year. You have to have those years where the younger racers are rising to be what our seniors were for us a couple years in a row.”

Colorado 4A Region 1 meet

Thursday, Oct. 17

Grand Junction

Boys team scores: 1, Battle Mountain 66. 2, Summit 89. 3, Conifer 112. 4, Central 128. 5, Eagle Valley 149. 6, Mullen 153. 7, Green Mountain 161. 8, Evergreen 165. 9, Steamboat Springs 169. 10, Golden 193. 11, Palisade 256. 12, Glenwood Springs 354.

Individual top 10: 1, Grahm Tuohy-Gaydos, Green Mountain, 15:12.47. 2, Colin Szuch, Evergreen, 15:29.10. 3, Bryce Reeburgh, Golden, 15:32.10. 4, Zack Gacnik, Conifer, 15:34.19. 5, Nico Piliero, Battle Mountain, 15:39.98. 6, Max Bonenberger, Summit, 15:44.13. 7, Topi Alahuhta, Conifer, 15:56.57. 8, Jeremiah Vaille, Summit, 15:56.58. 10, Jaydon Fryer, Steamboat Springs, 15:58.90.

Steamboat finishers: 18, Bowden Tumminello 16:34.32. 25, Sumner Cotton 16:45.39. 47, Thomas Lewer 17:22.17. 76, Kellen Adams 18:08.73. 79, Josh Bush 18:10.87. 88, Jeremiah Kelley 18:42.88. 92, Mitch Meissner 19:04.16. 98, James Bogan 19:18.75.

Girls team scores: 1, Battle Mountain 52. 2, Golden 82. 3, Green Mountain 108. 4, Eagle Valley 109. 5, Glenwood Springs 123. 6, Palisade 207. 7, Steamboat Springs 214. 8, Conifer 227. 9, Summit 227. 10, Evergreen 252. 11, 265. 12, Central 309.

Individual top 10: 1, Samantha Blair, Eagle Valley, 17:29.81. 2, Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain, 17:42.43. 3, Sophia Connerton-Nevin, Glenwood Springs, 17:51.28. 4, Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley, 17:5.97. 5, Ella Johnson, Glenwood Springs, 17:58.75. 6, Tristian Spence, Central, 18:04.16. 7, Rachel Goodrich, Golden, 18:05.64. 8, Elliot Pribramsky, Battle Moutiain, 18:11.94. 9, Grace Staberg, Summit, 18:14.14. 10, Kasey Klocek, Green Mountain, 18:26.40.

Steamboat finishers: 11, Maggi Congdon 18:30.12. 49, Courtney Vargas 20:52.83. 58, Grace Drobek 21:02.39. 59, Emily Craig 21:03.64. 60, Ella Chapman 21:04.25. 66, Caroline Bauer 21:18.54. 68, Sidney Barbier 21:26.91. 79, Autumn Oslowski 21:48.03. 93, Siera Harrison 22:59.33.

Aug. 31: at Battle Mountain Husky Invite

at Battle Mountain Husky Invite Sept. 7: at Liberty Bell Invitational

at Liberty Bell Invitational Sept. 14: at Eagle Valley

at Eagle Valley Sept. 24: at Soroco School Night Invite

at Soroco School Night Invite Sept. 27: at Grand Junction

at Grand Junction Oct. 5: at Aspen

at Aspen Oct. 9: at Rifle

at Rifle Oct. 17: at Grand Junction for 4A Region 1 meet

at Grand Junction for 4A Region 1 meet Oct. 25: State at Penrose Equestrian Center

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.