Totaled toilet: The Record for Saturday, May 22

Saturday, May 22, 2021

1:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called by an employee at a business near the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue because a vehicle had backing into the building. The driver then left the parking lot. Officers had an idea where this person was headed and passed that information along to the Colorado State Patrol.

11:07 a.m. Officers were called about a trailer that was parked on the street near the 1100 block of Saratoga Avenue. Officers made contact with the trailer owners, who said they would be moving it shortly.

5:21 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who said they had 20 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from his truck about a week ago. The person just wanted to make an official report of the suspected theft, and there are no leads on a potential culprit.

8:26 p.m. A man contacted police because another man approached his wife near the 900 block of Confluence Court claiming to be raising money for the army and making care packages for the troops. The two felt this person was being suspicious and suspected it could be a scam. Officers said there were not any other similar calls Saturday.

10:11 p.m. Officers were called because it sounded like there were people fighting in a hotel room near the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, the there were alcohol bottles around the room, and each of the men appeared to have dried blood on them. Still, they insisted they had not been fighting. Officers asked them to be quieter.

11:50 p.m. Officers were called by a bar owner near the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle claiming that a customer had broken the toilet. The toilet seat was entirely removed and was broken into several pieces. There was also a chunk broken out of the bowl and several cracks in the tank. When officers arrived, the parties were able to work it out, with a friend paying for the damage in lieu of the owner pressing charges.

Total incidents: 51

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

