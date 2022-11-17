Torian Plum changes parking policy

The Torian Plum is upgrading to an automated parking system and will implement a new policy this winter. During the day, the first two hours will be free. However, going into the third hour, there will be a charge of $50. The fourth hour is another $50.

This is designed to discourage skiers from parking in the garage, while accommodating those who are shopping or spending time in nearby restaurants. Parking is free between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m., but overnight parking will be heavily fined.

The rate is based on time of arrival, not departure, and will likely be adjusted throughout the season so the building can “dial in the best procedures.”

In addition to upgrading its parking system, Torian Plum’s exterior was painted and the decks of the condominiums in the tower were refinished. Additionally, a new sign was mounted on the outside of the building that can be seen from Christy Peak Express and both gondolas.