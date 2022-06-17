 Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com | SteamboatToday.com
A rescuer stands ready with a throw bag on the shores of the Yampa River near Charlie's Hole late Monday afternoon after Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue was called out for a woman calling for help from the fast-moving waters near the Flour Miill. She was able to get out on her own.
John F. Russell /Steamboat Pilot & Today
  1. Rainbow Family Gathering will be in Routt County

2. Crash west of Hayden kills 2 Saturday night

3. What’s going on at the Steamboat Resort base area?

The base at Steamboat Resort is a construction zone as part of the second phase of Full Steam Ahead, a multi-year $200 million project.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

4. ‘Not Armageddon’: Officials brace for return of Rainbow Family Gathering to Routt County

5. Public forum displays mixed bag of opinions about potential Rainbow Gathering in Routt County

6. Former Steamboat resident recovering after skydiving accident

Zach Sabel makes his way toward the ground while skydiving in Florida. Sabel was injured after a hard landng May 18, 2022 at the drop zone at Skydive DeLand.
Zach Sabel/Courtey photo

7. Hayden switching up strategy to deal with ‘world’s deadliest animal’

8. Steamboat rescuers respond to two calls along Yampa River on Monday

9. Obituary: Diane White

10. Jury finds woman responsible for one daughter’s death, amputation of another daughter’s feet

