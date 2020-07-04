Charlie Dresen joins Colorado Group Realty

Charlie Dresen

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Realtor Charlie Dresen has joined Colorado Group Realty, forming a team with Kelly Becker, a longtime local agent. Dresen consistently ranks in the top 10 in production among Steamboat Springs real estate agents.

“Charlie has a sterling reputation for serving his clients well. You simply can’t reach his level of production without being a hardworking professional with creative marketing skills. He’s a great addition to our team,” said Steve Goldman, CEO of Colorado Group Realty.

Dresen began his career in technology and media, giving him the expertise he now leverages to gain exposure for his listings. With a family background in real estate, Dresen felt the family pull and became a Realtor in the competitive Seattle market. In 2005, Dresen and his wife, Carol, moved to the Yampa Valley, and he has been a top agent in Steamboat ever since, typically selling more than $20 million in real estate each year.

“The last few months have given me space for introspection and with that, I felt the timing was perfect to embrace change in this dynamic and ever-evolving real estate market. CGR is a leader in the Steamboat community, with values and a philosophy that mirror my own,” said Dresen.

COVID-19 has accelerated the usage of homebuyers using the internet to search for real estate, and Dresen has found a niche as a digital marketer and an innovator in the industry. His luxury home tour videos and progressive video market reports have enabled him to reach a wide audience, which is more important now than ever.