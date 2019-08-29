Top picks for enjoying Labor Day holiday in Routt County

A bull wins a match with a rider Sunday at the Rocky Mountain Bull Bash in Steamboat Springs.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs is the perfect place to enjoy the last days of summer, and Labor Day weekend is full of activities for locals and visitors to enjoy from crane viewing to bull riding to bike racing.

The popular Wild West Air Fest will not be returning this Labor Day, with event organizer Steamboat Springs Chamber shifting focus to economic and community development.

Still, there will be a lot of action this weekend around Steamboat. Here’s our list of events not to be missed.

Aerial dancer Jade Peed entertains a large crowd in front of the Bud Werner Memorial Library. The Spirit Wind Aerial Arts dancers performed as part of the 2018 Yampa Valley Crane Festival, which will continue through Sunday.

8th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival — Friday, Aug. 30, Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1

Crane viewing shuttles depart from the Stockbridge Transit Center beginning at 5:45 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings and at 4:30 p.m. Saturday evening. Visit https://coloradocranes.org/2019-festival/detailed-schedule/ for a full schedule of festival activities.



Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market — Saturday, Aug. 31 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The weekly Farmers Markets in downtown Steamboat are where locals gather and visitors go to sample local food and artisan crafts. The market is located at the intersection of Yampa and Seventh streets.

Howler Alpine Slide — Saturday, Aug. 31, Sunday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept 2 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Howler offers a thrilling ride and a scenic view of Steamboat. Take the chairlift to the top of historic Howelsen Hill and then ride down the mountain on the 2,400-foot track.

Movies on the Mountain — Saturday, Aug. 31, 7:55 p.m.

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a movie on a huge screen in Gondola Square at the base of Steamboat Resort. “Dumbo” is the featured movie, and the event is free.

Bryant Osbourn rides Dirt Cheap at the 2018 Rocky Mountain Bull Bash at the Brent Romick Rodeo Arena. The Professional Bull Riding event featured bull riders from across the nation.

Rocky Mountain Bull Bash – Sunday, Sept 1 — 5 p.m.

Experience Steamboat’s western heritage at the Rocky Moutain Bull Bash, featuring 40 of the top professional bull riders in the world at Howelsen’s Brent Romick Rodeo Arena. Gates open at 3 p.m.

Billy Strings headlines Steamboat Free Summer Concerts End of Summer Jam on Sunday.

End of Summer Jam – Sunday, Sept 1 — 4 to 9:30 p.m.

The Free Summer Concert Series closes out its season at Howelsen Hill Amphitheater with the End of Summer Jam featuring Billy Strings, Bonfire Dub and Buffalo Commons.

Some competitors in the men’s masters over 40 and over 50 divisions race by at Oak and Fourth streets Monday afternoon during the criterium portion of the 2018 Steamboat Springs Stage Race.

Steamboat Stage Race – Saturday, Aug. 31, Sunday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 2

Colorado’s premier pro-amateur stage race features racers from across the Rocky Mountain region competing in three race stages that include a time trial, road race and criterium. The time trial on Saturday will take place along U.S. Highway 40 from Bald Eagle Lake to Colorado Highway 131 and then onto Routt County Road 14 and River Road. The road race on Sunday starts and finishes on 13th Street near Bud Werner Memorial Library, and Monday’s criterium may be the easiest to view as it takes place downtown along Oak and Pine streets between Fourth and Eighth streets.

Oak Creek Labor Day celebrations

Several events are planned for the Oak Creek Labor Day celebration, from Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2. Among the events are an Oak Creek Crawl, fishing derby, car show, family fun day, comedy show, barbecue judging, parade and more. View the full list of events here.