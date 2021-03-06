Top 10 stories of the week: Triple Crown will return to Steamboat; tiny homes not big in Routt County
1. “Triple Crown will return to Steamboat, after threatening to sue city”
2. “There’s a reason tiny homes aren’t popping up much in Routt County”
3. “Polis’ MeatOut Day proclamation draws ire from Routt County ranchers“
4. “Colorado changes vaccine plan again, moving down most essential workers to bump up older, sicker people“
5. “Failure to protect: A system meant to support defendants often backfires on victims of domestic violence“
6. “2 Steamboat 5th graders win big in ‘stock market’“
7. “Top 10 stories of the last week: Steamboat teen dies on Rabbit Ears; man arrested after standoff“
8. “Steamboat firefighters save dog from the frigid waters of the Yampa River“
9. “About 1 in every 9 Routt County residents has been fully vaccinated, eligibility expands Friday“
10. “Steamboat City Council moves forward on e-bike ordinance with exception of Emerald Mountain“
