Top 10 stories of the week: Steamboat workers’ world turned upside down, man faces felony charge for video

News News | April 4, 2020

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Facing the fallout: These Steamboat workers had a footing in the world, then the world turned upside down
Steamboat man, 23, faces felony charge after posting threatening video on Facebook
COVID-19 cases at Casey’s Pond include 3 staff, 1 resident
Federal CARES Act aimed at bringing relief as unemployment applications continue to rise
Steamboat man trampled by moose; CPW offers tips for avoiding these conflicts
Here’s what you can and can’t do under the statewide stay-at-home order
How many people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Routt County?
Coronavirus delivers ‘body blow’ to Colorado’s ski industry
Routt county officials offer guidelines to area contractors about COVID-19 site management
Laws don’t shut down during pandemic; Steamboat police remind public to follow rules amid rise in calls

