Top 10 stories of the week: Steamboat teachers voice concern over school reopening; new burger bistro opens

‘We are not ready,’ Steamboat High School teachers tell school board
New burger bistro in Steamboat a perfect stop after day on the mountain
Semi-truck rollover kills 1 on Rabbit Ears Pass
Road to Recovery: Restaurant owner cooks up ideas in face of COVID-19, including adding yurts for diners
FRIDAY FIRE UPDATES: Grizzly Creek blaze burns over Hanging Lake; now bigger than Lake Christine Fire of 2018
‘Stay out of the water’: Steamboat Lake closed to all activities resulting in full-body water contact
Local company gets initial OK to construct housing solution ‘for all incomes’ in Steamboat
Belligerent customer refuses to wear a mask: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020
FIRE PHOTOS: Inside Glenwood Canyon on I-70 as the Grizzly Creek blaze continues to burn
Southwest Airlines extends its service into Yampa Valley Regional Airport, adds new direct flight to Dallas

