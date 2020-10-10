Top 10 stories of the week: Steamboat man dies in plane crash; Middle Fork Fire grows | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Top 10 stories of the week: Steamboat man dies in plane crash; Middle Fork Fire grows

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Mike Schlichtman
File photo
Steamboat Springs man dies in Indiana plane crash
Middle Fork Fire grows to over 10K acres as smoke coming into area worsens
Air quality Thursday reaches dangerous levels in Steamboat
COVID-19 cases expected to rise; 1 new case reported in Steamboat schools
Body found in remote area identified as Steamboat Springs man
About 50 students are in quarantine after employee on Steamboat school bus tests positive for COVID-19
Smoke from Middle Fork Fire blows into Steamboat as fire reaches nearly 9K acres
Q&A with Lauren Boebert, Republican candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District
War over wolves: Opposing sides of wolf reintroduction argue their cases ahead of November ballot proposition
Forest Service announces first trailhead closures due to growing Middle Fork Fire, now just under 12K acres

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more