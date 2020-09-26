Top 10 stories of the week: Steamboat man dies after hitting horse; Hayden teen found unharmed | SteamboatToday.com
Top 10 stories of the week: Steamboat man dies after hitting horse; Hayden teen found unharmed

News

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Rabbit losing part of ear.
Submitted by Colleen Whiteman
Steamboat man dies after hitting horse near Rabbit Ears Pass
10 test positive for COVID-19 at Routt County hunting camp as local case total increases
Hayden teenager found unharmed in Craig
Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Steamboat Springs Middle School, 22 others now in quarantine
Routt County extends emergency declaration
2 Steamboat Springs marijuana dispensaries move to new locations
Middle Fork Fire reaches over 6K acres
Routt County real estate sales total $60.9M for Sept. 11 to 17, 2020
Hotter than ever: August was the warmest, driest month in western Colorado history — what does that mean for Routt County?
Wild mustang trained in Routt County brings in highest bid at makover competition

