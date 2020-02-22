Top 10 stories of the week: Snowmobiler dies; record snow total | SteamboatToday.com

Top 10 stories of the week: Snowmobiler dies; record snow total

News | February 22, 2020

Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs employee Sean Derning said that shoveling snow off the stairways of Colorado Mountain College's local campus is starting to get a little old this winter especially after the past couple storms that have dumped several feet of snow in the area.
John F. Russell
Snowmobiler dies in North Routt on Friday
Northwest Colorado records storm’s highest snow total
Rabbit Ears Pass reopens after morning closure due to multiple crashes
Letter: Don’t ‘Las Vegas-ize’ our town
Washington’s birthday present: Up to 30 inches of snow expected in Steamboat over holiday weekend
America’s widening nature gap: Almost half of the U.S. did not go outside to recreate in 2018. What does that mean for Ski Town, USA?
Love, Steamboat Springs style: Couples share stories of romance, chance meetings
Battling the berms: Heavy February snowfall raises plowing issues, safety concerns
Upset about snow piles: The Record for Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
Intoxicated skier and kids stuck in an elevator: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2020

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

News
See more