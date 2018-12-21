Top 10 stories of the week: Shelters investigation closed, man accused of molestation, winter flights arrive
December 21, 2018
Shelters investigation closed; DA finds no crimes directly related to Steamboat man’s disappearance, death
Jet Blue airlines lands at Yampa Valley Regional Airport on Saturday, marking beginning of winter flights
Kremmling rancher shoots, kills neighbor’s 4-month-old puppy with AR-15
Steamboat to explore idea of moving Winter Carnival off Lincoln Avenue
Steamboat couple discovers Yule log at library after clue No. 6
Alpiner Lodge has new owners but property will continue as workforce housing
Laura Werner-Wagenaar: You can’t move Winter Carnival off Lincoln
3 Steamboat businesses targeted by bomb threats in nationwide scam
Routt County real estate sales total $17.1M for Dec. 7 to 13, 2018
