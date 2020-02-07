Top 10 stories of the week: School investigation, fierce winter storm | SteamboatToday.com

Top 10 stories of the week: School investigation, fierce winter storm

News | February 7, 2020

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report

Steamboat Springs High School
John F. Russell
School district hires former FBI agent to conduct investigation at high school; principal placed on paid administrative leave
More than 2 feet of snow expected for Steamboat mountains: Storm warning, avalanche watch in effect until weekend
Strong snow storm to begin around noon Monday, bringing up to 10 inches or more to the Yampa Valley
‘We haven’t given up’: Steamboat fireworks aficionado to make 2nd world record attempt
Nemo finds new home: Steamboat woman adopts stray dog that sparked national interest
Double Z changes hands, but Z Burger, hot links still on menu
Two arrested after more than $26K worth of heroin, cocaine found in drug raid of Steamboat home
A month off the sauce: Steamboat residents recount Dry January
Father, daughter take their spot on iconic list of Winter Carnival grand marshals
Mountain Fit offers ‘sense of community’ along with wide variety of classes

