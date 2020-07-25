Top 10 stories of the week: Routt County reports new COVID-19 cases, drafts travel recommendations | SteamboatToday.com
Top 10 stories of the week: Routt County reports new COVID-19 cases, drafts travel recommendations

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Routt County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases
Routt County drafts travel recommendations amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Gov. Polis orders statewide mask mandate for Colorado
Confusion over police reform: Routt County sheriff seeks clarification on Senate Bill 217
How many people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Routt County?
Last call: Colorado prohibits serving booze after 10 p.m.
Heated argument at hot springs: The Record for Thursday, July 16, 2020
Letter: No one asked for a coat of paint
Road to Recovery: Longtime retail clothing store thankful for locals’ support
More than 1,200 Routt County businesses got over $60M in federal PPP loans to preserve jobs

