Top 10 stories of the week: Rescue at the mountain; man dies in snowmobile accident on Buff Pass | SteamboatToday.com

Top 10 stories of the week: Rescue at the mountain; man dies in snowmobile accident on Buff Pass

News | December 20, 2019

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report

People gather at the scene of an avalanche on Steamboat Resort on Sunday, where one man was rescued after being buried. The rescue was the result of a joint effort between ski patrol and three bystanders.
People gather at the scene of an avalanche on Steamboat Resort on Sunday, where one man was rescued after being buried. The rescue was the result of a joint effort between Steamboat Ski Patrol and three bystanders.
Courtesy photo
Man rescued in ‘heroic’ effort after being buried in avalanche on Steamboat Resort
Minnesota man dies in snowmobile incident on Buffalo Pass
The rest of the story: Bystanders play critical role in saving avalanche victim’s life
Forecasted 18 inches of snow expected to open more resort terrain, cause travel difficulties this weekend in Steamboat
Fire guts Pine Street house
Falling in heaps: Heavy snowfall in Steamboat makes for difficult travel but a great powder day
Former Routt County resident convicted of raping woman in 2018
New dining spot to bring taste of Bourbon Street to downtown Steamboat
Steamboat mother and son duo find Yule log Wednesday morning
Steamboat district plans to hire independent firm to investigate negative culture at high school

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

News
See more