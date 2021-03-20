 Top 10 stories of the week: Pandemic changes job descriptions for school RNs; longtime ski patrol director retires | SteamboatToday.com
Top 10 stories of the week: Pandemic changes job descriptions for school RNs; longtime ski patrol director retires

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Wearing full PPE, Patty Oakland, director of health and wellness at Steamboat Mountain School and Emerald Mountain School, stands in the doorway of the space where she conducts COVID-19 testing for staff and students. Oakland said it's "a sign of the times" having to find any extra nook or cranny to safely conduct testing during COVID. (Courtesy)

1. Nurses to the rescue: Pandemic changes job descriptions for school RNs

2. Experienced ski patroller takes over as longtime Steamboat Resort director retires

3. Steamboat Resort proposes paid parking as a solution to help fund city transit

4. Commissioners ask Polis to move Routt County into a different regional planning district

The inside of the new Back Door Grill in Fort Collins. (Photo courtesy of David Eliason)

5. Back Door Grill opens new location in Fort Collins

6. Refusal to wear a mask: The Record for Thursday, March 11

7. New dentist takes the helm at Rabbit Ears Dental

8. Vaccine eligibility expands Friday; over 5,000 more Routt residents will become eligible

9. Routt County real estate sales total $25.7M for week of March 5 to 11

10. About 40 quarantined at Steamboat elementary schools

