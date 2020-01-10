Top 10 stories of the week: Missing man’s body found; snowmobiles fined $500 | SteamboatToday.com

Top 10 stories of the week: Missing man’s body found; snowmobiles fined $500

News | January 10, 2020

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report

First responders found a man's body inside an overturned vehicle off of Colorado Highway 131 about 15 miles south of Steamboat Springs on Thursday afternoon.
John F. Russell
Updated: Authorities ID man’s body as missing person from Oak Creek
Snowmobilers fined up to $500 for violating Routt National Forest restrictions
Motherwell Ranch sells for $27M, breaking record for noncommercial real estate
Man’s body found in overturned vehicle near Oak Creek
Heavy snow to begin falling Thursday in Steamboat, expected to last through next week
Preliminary hearing underway for suspects in Elliot Stahl murder case
Wolf reintroduction may be heading to the ballot, but wolves are already in Northwest Colorado
Reiki master opens wellness practice in Steamboat
New store owner hopes customers will Give T’s a Chance in Steamboat
Twisted Trails Running Company expected to close by end of month

