Top 10 stories of the week: Missing children found; new positive COVID-19 cases

Missing Florida children found during traffic stop outside Steamboat
1 new positive COVID-19 case in Routt County
‘It’s not a crisis yet’: Routt County Board of Health evaluates recent rise in COVID-19 cases
2 new positive COVID-19 cases in Routt County discovered through contact tracing
Teenager tests positive for COVID-19 in Routt County
What’s in a name? Efforts grow to change controversial ‘Robert E. Lee Lane’ in Steamboat
5 locals given unique chance to train wild mustangs
Unmasking the debate: A look at the psychology behind mask wearing
Steamboat’s July 4th celebration will carry on with ‘Red, White and Blue Drive-Through’
Former Colorado senator forms committee to recall Routt County Commissioner Beth Melton

