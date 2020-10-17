Top 10 stories of the week: Middle Fork Fire grows | SteamboatToday.com
Top 10 stories of the week: Middle Fork Fire grows

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

‘People should not be panicked’: Middle Fork Fire reaches over 16K acres
Forest Service announces first trailhead closures due to growing Middle Fork Fire, now just under 12K acres
Buddy King’s family, community says goodbye to local legend
Routt County records 8 new COVID-19 positives, with 2 cases under 10 years old
Sunday snow expected to temporarily stunt Middle Fork Fire
Indivisible, Part 4 | Fundamental transformations: Steamboat turns a new leaf on ideas of gender and sexuality
Middle Fork Fire growth slows as aerial crews continue coordinated drops
Colorado releases COVID-19 guidelines for state ski areas
Judge’s forceful rejection of Trump’s ban on visa workers may come too late for Colorado ski resorts
Outside and outnumbered: Routt County state parks saw more visitors than ever this summer. The outcomes proved a double-edged sword.

