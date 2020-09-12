Top 10 stories of the week: Middle Fork Fire explodes | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Top 10 stories of the week: Middle Fork Fire explodes

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

LIVE UPDATES: Middle Fork Fire explodes to over 3,500 acres by Monday evening; Tuesday snow unlikely to bring much help
Forest Service crew battle wildfire near Middle Fork of Mad Creek
Wildfire update: Middle Fork Fire forces area closure
LIVE UPDATES: Weather event with high winds downing trees, causing power outages
Wildfire update: Storm halts firefighting crews response to Middle Fork Fire
Blown away: Wind storm topples trees, downs power lines in Steamboat Springs
Photos: September storm aftermath across Steamboat Springs
Middle Fork Fire explodes to over 3,500 acres by Monday evening
Transient man arrested after shooting at Routt County deputies in vehicle chase
Rabbit Ears Pass closed due to weather, safety concerns

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more