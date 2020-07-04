Top 10 stories of the week: Man fatally shot by stepson; missing children found | SteamboatToday.com
Top 10 stories of the week: Man fatally shot by stepson; missing children found

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Man dies after being shot by stepson while camping in Buff Pass area Saturday night
Missing Florida children found during traffic stop outside Steamboat
Contact tracing IDs 4 more COVID-19 cases in Routt County
3 more COVID-19 cases identified in Routt County
Mountain lion spotted near Hot Springs, Mad Creek trails
Residence Inn by Marriott in Steamboat set to open this fall
How many people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Routt County?
Tuber goes missing: The Record for Saturday, June 27
Storm system moves through Steamboat area
Yampa Valley Kitchen serves up local, farm-fresh food

