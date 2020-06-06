Top 10 stories of the week: Man fatally shoots self; City Council passes emergency ordinance | SteamboatToday.com
Top 10 stories of the week: Man fatally shoots self; City Council passes emergency ordinance

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Man dies after shooting himself outside combined law enforcement facility in Steamboat
City Council unanimously passes emergency ordinance to allow for alcohol in parks, expanded outdoor seating
Steamboat visitor with COVID-19 flown to Front Range
‘My heart is broken’: Steamboat holds peaceful, emotional protest in response to death of George Floyd (with photo gallery, video)
Class of 2020 gets one-of-a-kind sendoff amid COVID-19 restrictions (with video, photo gallery)
Cinco de Mayo is Steamboat’s newest Mexican restaurant
Decision on subdividing crucial Ski Time Square property now goes before Steamboat council
Big Iron Coffee celebrates big opening on west side of Steamboat
How many people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Routt County?
When and where to wear masks in Routt County

