Top 10 stories of the week: Lost skier finds cellphone, Big K lives at top of gondola, leash law enforcement to increase

Lost skier at Steamboat Resort finds cellphone in lift shack to call for help

A tall man in a high place: ‘Big K’ describes living at the top of the Steamboat Resort gondola

In the dog house: Steamboat looks to increase leash law enforcement

Home sweet homecoming for 6-year-old Charlee Shaw, who was critically injured in Christmas Eve crash

Man suspected of stealing a Steamboat bus arrested in Utah

Steamboat men bringing Dano’s Dangerous Tequila to the ‘Boat

Steamboat Resort takes care of unexpected guest — a pine marten

Steamboat plow drivers have hauled 3,000 truckloads of snow this winter, and yes, sometimes they leave berms

Aspen-area men die in backcountry avalanche near Crested Butte

Steamboat Springs man accused of arson in connection with shed fire

