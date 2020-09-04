Top 10 stories of the week: Lead in drinking water; man dies in crash; wildfire update | SteamboatToday.com
Top 10 stories of the week: Lead in drinking water; man dies in crash; wildfire update

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

A helicopter carries water to fight the Zirkel Fire in North Routt over the weekend. Two wildfires currently are burning in Routt County, both on U.S. Forest Service land.
Courtesy photo/City of Steamboat Springs
Tests find potentially toxic levels of lead in some Steamboat drinking water
Oak Creek man dies in crash on US 40 west of Steamboat
Wildfire update: Firefighters battle 2 blazes in North Routt, 3rd extinguished
Hot Steamboat real estate market is breeding ground for scammers
Mustang Roundup leaves Steamboat, makes tracks for Colorado Springs
Yampa River placed on call for only 2nd time in history amid 20-year drought
Worries about winter backcountry crowds follow announcement of Vail Resorts reservation system
Low flow levels cause closure of Yampa River to recreational, commercial activities ahead of Labor Day weekend
Routt County extends emergency declaration until Oct. 1
Road to Recovery: Brewery to offer gondola car dining experience

