Top 10 stories of the week: Heavy snow for Christmas; boy credited with saving father from fire

News | December 27, 2019

Steamboat resident Kaleth Álvarez, who works for Tico Property Services, sprinkles some salt on the sidewalk at Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue amid flurried snowfall on Saturday. Up to 18 inches is expected in the higher elevations around Steamboat by the end of Saturday, with scattered showers predicted for Sunday.
Derek Maiolo
Nature’s Christmas present: Heavy snow expected in Steamboat, 94% of ski area to open
‘He’s our superhero’: Father credits son with saving his life in Sunday fire
The grinch who stole the Christmas tree: Steamboat Police investigate theft at downtown park
Hepatitis A case reported at Steamboat Springs High School
Local musician ties for 1st in Denver songwriter contest
Proposed changes to visa program frustrates Routt County sheepherder, industry groups
Minnesota man dies in snowmobile incident on Buffalo Pass
Trauma at tubing hill: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
Routt County real estate sales total $29.7M for Dec. 13 to 19, 2019
Groups begin to design new school, upgrade projects

