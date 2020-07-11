Top 10 stories of the week: Health board discusses public travel, school district releases reopening plan | SteamboatToday.com
Top 10 stories of the week: Health board discusses public travel, school district releases reopening plan

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

As new COVID-19 cases are confirmed, Routt board of health discusses out-of-area travel guidelines, testing efforts
Steamboat district releases back-to-school plan with dates, procedure
Steamboat restaurants face uphill climb along road to recovery
Staff member tests positive in 1st new Casey’s Pond case since May 30
How many people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Routt County?
City Council passes emergency ordinance to allow public consumption of alcohol in downtown Steamboat
Heart in the wrong place: Steamboat police cite local man for spray-painting hearts around city
New heights: Steamboat Resort would have North America’s longest gondola, be 2nd largest Colorado ski resort after proposed projects
River user suspected of starting fire on Yampa River Wednesday
US 40 to transition to 4 full lanes from West Steamboat into downtown after project

