Top 10 stories of the week: Friends and family remember Satkiewicz; county under smoke advisory
Top 10 stories of the week: Friends and family remember Satkiewicz; county under smoke advisory

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Mark Satkiewicz remembered as loving family man, innovative business leader and passionate cyclist
County issues air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke
Routt County remains under air quality alert
Southwest Airlines extends its service into Yampa Valley Regional Airport, adds new direct flight to Dallas
Sudden increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to data error, not spike in positive cases
Communities being evacuated, I-70 in Glenwood Canyon remains closed as Grizzly Creek fire spreads to south
Routt County real estate sales total $22M for July 31 to Aug. 6, 2020
Algae bloom in Steamboat Lake prompts swimming restrictions for children, dogs
How many people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Routt County?
Yelling at restaurant staff: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020

