Top 10 stories of the week: Firework sets world record; skier dies at Steamboat Resort

News | February 15, 2020

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report

The world's largest firework explodes over Howelsen Hill on Saturday night, briefly turning the sky a bright red. A team of firework experts, including Steamboat Springs local Tim Borden, have spent the last year preparing for the launch.
Derek Maiolo
Biggest in the world: Record-setting firework launch succeeds in Steamboat (with video)
Skier dies at Steamboat Resort after falling in tree well
Cause of skier’s death asphyxiation, coroner says
Powder clause: Biggest snow storm of the winter leads to hectic travel, playing hooky
World record firework attempt still on in Steamboat despite winter storm
I-70 closed along mountain corridor as winter storm hammers Colorado
Steamboat school board receives updates on high school investigation
Weather updates: Winter storm closing roads, causing traffic havoc
Tails from the Park: Local finds bundle of fur during a hike in the Flat Tops
STARS interim executive director wants to listen, learn and move forward

