Top 10 stories of the week: COVID-19 reaches Colorado, local spot featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

News News | March 8, 2020

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on Thursday, March 6.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Update: Summit County visitor is 1st to test positive for coronavirus in Colorado after skiing at Keystone and Vail
Not all ghosts are ghouls: ‘Ghost Hunters’ to feature Perry-Mansfield in upcoming season
Hard reality: High rent, lack of inventory isn’t only affecting low income or transient renters
Steamboat native turns sports film into Grateful Dead tribute
Coronavirus fears send 3 students home from study abroad programs in Italy
A-Basin reports skier visits are down 35% after ditching Epic Pass, joining Ikon Pass
Super Tuesday results: Bernie wins in Routt County and Colorado; Biden wins big nationwide
Tails from the Park: Bossy dog keeps pups in line despite medical condition
2 town halls hit many issues for Routt County residents
Council irons out details for city’s bear-resistant trash container ordinance (with video)

