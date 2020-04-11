Top 10 stories of the week: COVID-19 peak believed to occur soon; Steamboat rafters return to different world | SteamboatToday.com

Top 10 stories of the week: COVID-19 peak believed to occur soon; Steamboat rafters return to different world

News News | April 11, 2020

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Routt County health officials believe peak of positive COVID-19 cases will be reached this month
Steamboat rafters return to a different world after 3-week raft trip
Steamboat hospital admits 1st COVID-19 patients, continues to prepare for a surge
Steamboat Resort takes cue from Snow Bowl, starts offering free meals to public
Steamboat police sergeant leaves behind legacy of service to his community
Routt County cracking down on illegal vacation rentals amid coronavirus concerns
Lack of testing adds to fear, frustration for people who are sick
Top 10 stories of the week: Steamboat workers’ world turned upside down, man faces felony charge for video

Fight COVID-19 by arming yourself with a strong immune system
Nightly sing-a-long brings Steamboat neighborhoods together (with video)

