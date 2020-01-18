Top 10 stories of the week: Alterra buys Vermont ski resort; Steamboat Resort ends weekly fireworks | SteamboatToday.com

Top 10 stories of the week: Alterra buys Vermont ski resort; Steamboat Resort ends weekly fireworks

News | January 18, 2020

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report

Sugarbush Resort
Courtesy
Alterra Mountain Co., Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. parent, closes on Vermont ski resort
Steamboat Resort ceases weekly fireworks; future shows limited to peak times
Colorado’s highest skier: Steamboat father 1st to ski 1M vertical feet on Ikon app
Steamboat Smokehouse fire investigation wraps up: Reopening date for businesses remains uncertain
Steamboat Whiskey Co. gets first taste of Lincoln Avenue
School board hears update on sexual assault investigation, authorizes bond sale for new school
Housing Authority’s new Sunlight Crossing earns OK from Planning Commission
Forecasters calling for snow by the end of the week, but how much?
Winter storm warning in effect until Monday night: Steamboat to receive up to a foot of snow
Steamboat council delays approval of preliminary development application for Longview project

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

News
See more