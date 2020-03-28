Top 10 stories of the week: 1st resident tests positive for COVID-19, county limits lodging and gathering | SteamboatToday.com

Top 10 stories of the week: 1st resident tests positive for COVID-19, county limits lodging and gathering

News News | March 28, 2020

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

1st Routt County resident tests positive for COVID-19; officials confirm community spread
Routt County restricts visitors, sets gathering limit amid coronavirus pandemic
Colorado governor issues stay-at-home order for all 5.7M residents
2 young women test positive for COVID-19 in Routt County bringing total to 7 cases
Officials announce 5th positive COVID-19 case in Routt County
Keeping Steamboat home: DACA recipients could face deportation amid uncertainties posed by coronavirus
Hospital prepared for increase in positive COVID-19 test results
Rumors of looting: The Record for Friday, March 20, 2020
Positive COVID-19 cases increase to 10 in Routt County
Steamboat Resort temporarily closes ski area to uphill access

