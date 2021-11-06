Top 10 stories of the past week: Winter starts off strong; election 2021 updates
1. Winter season starting off strong, more snow early this week
2. LIVE UPDATES: Election 2021
3. Anonymous donor returns with $6M donation for housing authority to purchase 11 acres on Steamboat’s south side
4. Garey, Briones, McGinlay and West elected to Steamboat City Council
5. Steamboat’s traditional Halloween Stroll returns to downtown
6. Running against the established: 4 new candidates bring diverse experience, new ideas
7. From the editor: A long overdue ‘thank you’
8. Tales of the ‘killer root wad’ (with video)
9. 3 new members elected to Hayden School Board
10. Steamboat school board incumbents reelected to serve 4 more years
