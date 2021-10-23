Top 10 stories of the past week: Steamboat man dies in car crash; coroner IDs woman found downtown
1. UPDATED: Steamboat man dies, 2 others injured after 2-car wreck behind Old Town Hot Springs
2. Coroner IDs woman found last week in Steamboat
3. UPDATED: Circumstances surrounding unattended death in Steamboat still unknown
4. Hampton, Fairfield hotels to be converted into workforce housing to help alleviate crisis
5. Laura the Butcher opens Meatbar in new downtown Steamboat location
6. Tap House taps out: Owner transforming downtown space into new barbecue joint
7. EMS staffing shortages put strain on Routt County first responders during multiple emergencies Thursday
8. Local design firm scoops up HGTV award for sleek, modern guesthouse
9. Steamboat High School students plan rally to protest handling of sexual harassment
10. Routt County real estate sales total $59M for week of Oct. 8 to 14
1. UPDATED: Steamboat man dies, 2 others injured after 2-car wreck behind Old Town Hot Springs