Top 10 stories of the past week: Skiers, boarders celebrate Steamboat Resort opening
1. Steamboat Resort opens Tuesday with 70 acres of terrain, 12 trails
2. PHOTOS: Skiers, riders celebrate Opening Day at Steamboat Resort
3. Uphill access at Steamboat Resort prohibited during operating hours, requires pass
4. New affordable housing project on Anglers Drive will help housing authority reach nearly half of its 600-unit commitment
5. Celebrating the start of a different looking season at Steamboat Resort
6. 4 new COVID-related deaths recorded in Routt County in past week as vaccine grows nearer
7. Draft plan of state program could have restaurants open by late December if adopted
8. How many people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Routt County?
9. Pandemic brings new challenges for gym owner
10. Routt County real estate sales total $50M from Nov. 20 to 26
