Top 10 stories of the past week: RiverView sells; Steamboat woman named UN ambassador
1. After years of sitting vacant, RiverView development sells bulk of land in downtown Steamboat
2. Steamboat Springs woman appointed to serve as UN ambassador
3. Bomb cyclone, atmospheric river bringing snow to Steamboat on Tuesday
4. City gives OK for developers to use Steamboat Hotel, lodge as housing for Ski Corp. employees
5. Amid teacher shortage, program offers some an alternative path to classroom
6. PHOTOS: 2021 #SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage photo contest winners
7. Search and Rescue rescues hikers near Gilpin Lake, experts warn recreators to be careful this time of year
8. Routt County real estate sales total $53M for week of Oct. 15 to 21
9. Top 10 stories of the past week: Steamboat man dies in car crash; coroner IDs woman found downtown
10. After struggling to hire, Steamboat Springs Transit welcomes winter season drivers
